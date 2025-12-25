Russian drones attack Ukraine, Air Force reports (updated)

On the night of Thursday, 25 December, Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

7:37 p.m. — UAV in the north of Rivne region heading for Dubrovytsia.

7:44 p.m. — UAV in the area of the Kyiv Reservoir heading north.

8:25 p.m. — high-speed target in the Zaporizhzhia region heading north.

8:26 p.m. — danger for Dnipro.

Updated information

8:40 p.m. — The Air Force reported UAV movement on the following routes: Volyn region: UAV passing Kovel heading for Turiisk; north of Rivne region heading west.

8:43 p.m. — UAV in the north of Zhytomyr region heading west.

8:49 p.m. — KABs launched toward Donetsk region.

9:04 p.m. — Enemy UAVs spotted: in Chernihiv region heading for Honcharivske; in Sumy region heading for Nedryhailiv and Romny.



Updated information

9:27 p.m. — Enemy UAVs over the Black Sea waters heading toward Zatoka/Chornomorsk.

9:47 p.m. — UAV in the area of Zolotonosha, heading southwest.

10:06 p.m. — UAV in the area of the Kyiv Reservoir, heading west.

10:20 p.m. — Zaporizhzhia: KAB heading toward the city.

10:25 p.m. — Odesa region: enemy UAVs from the Black Sea waters.

Take care and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that an 80-year-old woman was killed in Chernihiv as a result of a Russian drone strike on a residential building. The number of injured has risen to ten.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders show how they shoot down enemy drones and missiles during mass attack on 23 December. VIDEO