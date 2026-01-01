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Enemy attacked Odesa in several waves: fires broke out, houses damaged
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacked Odesa in several waves using strike UAVs.
This was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Emergencies
As noted, a number of emergencies have been recorded in the city: falling drones and debris, fires at infrastructure facilities, damage to residential buildings. All fires were quickly extinguished, with rescue workers, bomb disposal experts and municipal services working on site.
In addition, he noted that two important events took place on 31 December:
- Firstly, Odesa once again felt the support of the whole country: due to the temporary suspension of electric transport, other cities responded and in the near future we will receive buses from Lviv, Mykolaiv, Mariupol, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi.
- Secondly, a new volunteer unit of the Odesa territorial community has officially begun work in Odesa. I visited the fighters and thanked them for their willingness to defend the city. The lads have already taken up their first shift and have combat experience. Last night, they successfully defended their section, for which I am particularly grateful. This is an important reinforcement for Odesa!
What preceded it?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on New Year's Eve, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa.
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