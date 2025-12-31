Night drone attack: Russia shelled Odesa and surrounding districts, causing explosions and fires (updated)

On the night of 31 December, Russian troops carried out an attack with strike drones on Odesa and surrounding areas. Explosions were heard in the city and the region, and hits were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by monitoring channels and official statements from local authorities.

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The Odesa Regional Military Administration urged residents to stay in shelters. A similar appeal was made by the head of the city military administration, who emphasised the need to follow safety rules during air raid alerts.

Read more: Odesa under drone attack: infrastructure facility hit, no casualties (updated). PHOTO

Updated

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported in a telegram at 1:02 a.m. on Wednesday about a fire at the warehouses of a logistics company and a drone hitting a residential high-rise building.

According to him, the enemy is currently continuing to launch massive attacks on the Odesa region with strike drones.

"The Russians are again targeting civilian and energy infrastructure. In one of the region's settlements, warehouses belonging to a logistics company caught fire as a result of the attack. A drone also struck a multi-storey residential building without causing a fire or detonation. Information about the victims is being clarified," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Consequences of the attack and the situation in the city

According to local public sources, the enemy attack in Odesa has caused problems with water supply. Power outages have also been reported in various areas of the region.

Monitoring resources report fires in several locations, which may have been caused by drone strikes. There is currently no official information on the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

Read more: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for adjusting Russian strikes on Odesa – SSU

Attack on Ukraine

On the night of 31 December, the occupiers continued to shell Ukraine with drones. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions. In addition, on the morning of 30 December, Russian drones attacked ports in the Odesa region. Port and industrial infrastructure was damaged.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Odesa, which resulted in injury to employee of defence enterprise: case has been referred to court