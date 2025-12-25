FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for adjusting Russian strikes on Odesa – SSU

A court has sentenced an FSB agent who adjusted Russia’s missile-and-drone strikes on Odesa to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the scheme

According to the SSU, the exposed FSB agent was detained in Odesa in May 2025. The man, a 47-year-old engineer at a local plant, was adjusting enemy strikes, tracking the locations of enterprises fulfilling defense orders, and passing to his FSB handler the coordinates of the targets on Google Maps along with detailed descriptions.

In addition, the suspect informed a Russian intelligence officer about the deployment of Ukrainian troops and the aftermath of enemy strikes, as well as the approximate locations of Ukrainian air defense firing positions.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Odesa, which resulted in injury to employee of defence enterprise: case has been referred to court

Exposure and detention

The SSU said the agent was exposed at an early stage of his activities and that all his actions were documented. During a search, officers seized his smartphone containing accumulated intelligence and FSB contacts.

Court verdict

The court found the man guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code (high treason committed under martial law) and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation was conducted by SSU officers in the Chernivtsi region under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.

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