Terrorist attack in Odesa, which resulted in injury to employee of defence enterprise: case has been referred to court

The Odessa Regional Prosecutor's Office has referred a case of terrorism (Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) to court.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the defendant is a 23-year-old resident of the Zaporizhzhia region. At the request of the prosecution, he is being held in custody.

What is known?

On July 5 this year, in Odesa, a man blew up a car with explosives, in which an employee of a defense technology company was traveling. The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the explosion.

It has been established that in June 2025, the defendant contacted a representative of the enemy special services via the Telegram messenger and received an assignment to carry out a terrorist act. While in Odesa, he received the coordinates of the location where he was to pick up a bag containing a ready-made explosive device, as well as a separate smartphone for further communication with his handler.

Upon arriving at the crime scene, the man placed a bag containing an explosive device under an Opel Zafire car. He set up a phone nearby and turned it on to record the explosion on video, then left the scene of the crime.

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After the car owner got behind the wheel, there was an explosion.

The defendant had previously been brought to criminal responsibility, including for extortion and malicious disobedience to the requirements of the penal institution.

What preceded it?