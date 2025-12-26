Odesa under drone attack: infrastructure facility hit, no casualties (updated). PHOTO

On the night of 26 December, Russian drones attacked the Odesa region once again. Damage to infrastructure in Odesa has been reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The UAV strike caused a fire. According to available information, there were no casualties or injuries.

Work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences

All relevant services are working on site. An inspection of the surrounding area for damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings is ongoing.

Energy workers are also working to restore power to Odesa residents' homes.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper, the Izmail and Odessa districts of the region, as well as the city itself, were attacked during the night.

The air strikes caused new damage to energy and port infrastructure facilities. Fires broke out, and administrative buildings, equipment, and machinery were damaged.





Read more: Christmas night attacks on Ukraine: Sybiha urges world to step up pressure on Russia

The situation on the coast

Specialists from the Ukrainian Scientific Centre for Marine Ecology are monitoring the condition of the sea water and assessing the damage caused to the environment.

Following a decision by the city commission on technological and environmental safety and emergencies, work is being carried out on the coast to localise and eliminate pollution.

See more: Oil-like slicks and dead birds spotted on Odesa beaches