2 072 8
Oil-like slicks and dead birds spotted on Odesa beaches
Oil-like slicks and dead birds have been found near two beaches in Odesa.
This was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Oil-like slicks and dead birds have been found in the area of the Dolphin and Lanzheron beaches. Their size and origin are currently being determined," the statement said.
The situation is being investigated by the relevant services.
Currently, the following services have been dispatched to the scene:
- Environmental Inspection;
- Utility Company "Uzberezhzhia";
- Municipal Institution "Rescue and Diving Service of the Odesa City Council"
- Department of Municipal Security of the Odesa City Council.
After receiving the experts' conclusions, additional official information will be provided.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password