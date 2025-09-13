Drone was found on a beach in Bulgaria. PHOTO

On 12 September, a drone was found on a beach in the Bulgarian city of Burgas, which had been thrown up by the sea. There was no explosive in it.

According to the police, a report of a suspicious object floating in the sea, similar to a drone, was received around 9:36 am on 12 September.

The object was thrown ashore and the area was cordoned off.

Photo: Ministry of Defence of Bulgaria

The Ministry of Defence noted that a specialised navy team investigated and transported the object found on the beach in Burgas.

"After reconnaissance, the object was identified as an aircraft (drone) that does not contain explosives and does not pose a danger. With the permission of the Chief of Naval Staff, a specialised team transported the object to the Burgas naval base," the statement said.

According to 24 Hours, a local resident spotted the drone while jogging on the beach in the morning.

A month ago, a crashed UAV was discovered by holidaymakers on the Harmani beach near the town of Sozopol, which is located on the Black Sea coast near Burgas in the southern part of the country.