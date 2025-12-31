There are new power outages in Odesa due to Russian attack, and there are interruptions in water and heat supply. Number of victims has increased (updated). PHOTOS

According to updated information, five people were injured as a result of the nighttime enemy attack on Odesa: two adults and three children.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There is a power outage

As noted, part of the city is currently without power. Restoration work is ongoing at some critical infrastructure facilities, which means that some residents are temporarily without water and heat.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Odesa: three children were injured, including infant. Man is in serious condition. PHOTOS

"Utility services and operational headquarters are working at the sites of damage. Residents can receive assistance and advice, including on how to apply for compensation," Lysak added.

Updated information

According to the MBA, as of 7:42 a.m., six people are known to have been injured as a result of the nighttime enemy attack.

Data from the State Emergency Service

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy once again attacked residential, logistics and energy infrastructure in the Odesa region during the night.

As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out in apartments on the 2nd to 6th floors of one of the residential buildings. The facade on the 5th and 6th floors was partially destroyed.

Firefighters rescued eight people, including one child. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police worked at the scene. Mobile resilience centres were set up by the State Emergency Service and the city council.



According to preliminary information, six people were injured, including three children. The facades and windows of several multi-storey residential buildings were also damaged. Civilian vehicles were damaged by the fire.









What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that three children, including an infant, were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Odesa. One man is in serious condition.

It was also noted that Russia shelled Odesa and the surrounding areas, causing explosions and fires.

See also: Russia attacks Odesa: explosions heard in city