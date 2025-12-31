Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Odesa: three children were injured, including infant. Man is in serious condition. PHOTOS

As a result of a night-time drone attack by the Russian Federation, infrastructure and residential buildings in Odesa have been damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack

According to him, hits on high-rise buildings were recorded in two districts of the city. A fire broke out in apartments in one of the buildings. There are casualties, including children. They are being provided with all necessary assistance.

All necessary services are working on site. The buildings are being inspected.

Read on Censor.NET: Night drone attack: Russia shelled Odesa and surrounding areas, there are strikes and fires (updated)

Victims

According to updated information, four people were injured, including three children:

• a 7-month-old baby - condition moderate;

• a 14-year-old boy - condition moderate;

• 8-year-old girl - condition moderate;

• a 42-year-old man – in serious condition.

All victims have been taken to medical facilities and are receiving all necessary assistance.

Medical personnel, rescue workers and all city services are working at the scene. An operational headquarters has been set up, and residents are being provided with the necessary assistance.

See also: Enemy attacks Odesa with drones: house on fire, lyceum damaged. PHOTO report















