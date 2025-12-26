Russia attacked Odesa: explosions heard in city

On the night of 26 December, explosions were heard in Odesa amid threats from enemy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne".

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The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, appealed on Telegram: "Odesa and the region, stay in safe places!"

Read more: Another strike on Odesa region: one dead, two wounded, infrastructure destroyed. PHOTO

UAV attack

On the evening of Thursday, 25 December, Russia continues to shell Ukraine. Currently, enemy drones and missiles have been detected in various regions. The Ukrainian Air Force warns of danger and urges people to remain in safe places.

Earlier, we reported that an 80-year-old woman was killed in Chernihiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on a residential building. The number of victims has risen to ten.

Read more: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for adjusting Russian strikes on Odesa – SSU