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Enemy attacked Rivne region with drones: without consequences
On New Year's Eve, the enemy tried to attack the territory of the Rivne region with strike drones.
This was reported by the head of the Rivne RMA on Telegram, Oleksandr Koval, reports Censor.NET.
What is known?
"New Year's Eve in the Rivne region was alarming. Thanks to the professional work of our military, we have destroyed an enemy air target," the report says.
Are there any consequences?
According to the RMA, people and infrastructure in the region were not affected.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Wednesday, December 31, Russia is attacking Ukraine with drones. An air alert has been declared in a number of regions.
- It is already known that the enemy attacked Odessa in several waves, fires broke out, houses were damaged.
- It was also noted that the enemy struck Lutsk with drones, there is a fire in the city.
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