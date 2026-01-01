Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Odesa: house was damaged, drone hit apartment in high-rise building. PHOTOS

On New Year's Eve , the enemy carried out several waves of drone strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. Energy facilities and residential infrastructure were targeted by the enemy attack.

This was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There are consequences in Odesa

According to the Regional Military Administration, damage to a two-storey residential building was recorded in Odesa, as well as a drone hitting an apartment on the 17th floor of a high-rise building without detonating.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. The work of rescuers was complicated by repeated air raid alerts. Currently, all fires have been extinguished. All relevant services are working at the scene," Kipper added.

See also: On New Year's Eve, Russia attacked Odessa's energy infrastructure













What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Wednesday, 31 December, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions.

It is already known that the enemy attacked Odesa in several waves, causing fires and damaging buildings.

It was also reported that the enemy struck Lutsk with drones, causing a fire in the city.

Later, it became known about a massive attack by the Russian Federation on Volyn. In particular, several dozen UAVs attacked critical infrastructure facilities, and there were hits.

The enemy also attempted to strike Rivne Oblast, but no consequences were recorded there.

Read on Censor.NET: Air defence forces are working in the Kyiv region: the enemy is attacking with drones