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Massive Russian attack on Volyn: several dozen UAVs attacked critical infrastructure facilities, with some hits
Throughout the night, the Volyn region was under massive attack from "Shahed"-type UAVs. In total, several dozen enemy targets once again attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Volyn.
This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, Ivan Rudnytskyi, according to Censor.NET.
There are downed targets
According to him, some of the drones were shot down by air defence forces.
There are hits and fires
At the same time, as noted, there have been hits, resulting in fires that are still being extinguished. In particular, in Lutsk and Kovel districts.
- All relevant services are operating at the impact sites. Clean-up operations are ongoing.
- According to Volynoblenergo, 103,341 subscribers are currently without power.
- As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Wednesday, 31 December, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions.
- It is already known that the enemy attacked Odesa in several waves, causing fires and damaging buildings.
- It was also reported that the enemy struck Lutsk with drones, causing a fire in the city.
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