Kyiv residents given recommendations due to cold snap and possible Russian strikes. LIST

Kyiv residents are being urged to take care of their safety due to a cold snap and possible shelling by Russian troops.

As Censor.NET reports, the recommendations were issued by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

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What is known?

Citizens are being asked to find the nearest shelters, heating points and public water dispensers on maps and save the addresses so they can quickly find their way if needed.

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They also advise to

check the charge of power banks and portable charging stations, prepare flashlights, battery- or rechargeable-powered lamps, candles, matches, and spare batteries;

ensure warm home clothes and blankets, as well as insulated places for pets;

stock up on drinking and non-potable water and long-shelf-life food that does not require electricity for preparation;

if possible, insulate the home: seal window joints, check insulation, and place insulation material between the wall and the radiator.

The KCSA said that city and municipal services are already operating in an intensified mode and have prepared additional response algorithms in case of power supply disruptions.

They have also prepared 69 mobile boiler plants for operation. If needed, they will provide autonomous heat supply for hospitals, maternity hospitals, social welfare institutions, and other critically important facilities.

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