Snowfall hits western and central Ukraine: hundreds of road accidents and truck traffic restrictions. VIDEO

Due to deteriorating weather conditions and heavy snowfall in a number of western and central regions of Ukraine, hundreds of road accidents have been recorded, and restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles have been introduced on certain sections of roads.

First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksii Biloshytskyi reported worsening weather conditions, Censor.NET informs.

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The situation on the roads

"As of 12:00, the precipitation situation is difficult in

Ivano-Frankivsk,

Lviv,

Rivne,

Ternopil,

Khmelnytskyi

as well as in some areas of Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

In the specified regions, there is heavy snowfall.

See more: Traffic accident involving 13 cars occurred in Kyiv: traffic towards Vyshhorod is complicated. PHOTO

Traffic accident report

Since the start of the day, the 102/112 emergency line has received reports of road accidents:

across Ukraine: 319 calls reporting road accidents, including 47 calls about accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are injured people.

in Kyiv: 40 calls, preliminarily with no injured people.

Restrictions for the movement of heavy vehicles are in place:

✅Restrictions have been lifted:

⏰ in Ivano-Frankivsk region on the R-21 Dolyna–Khust road section, km 19+000 — 45+039.

❌Restrictions remain in place:

⏰ From 12:00 — in Rivne region on the following roads:

📍M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via the cities of Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod), within Rivne region;

📍 H-22 Ustyluh — Lutsk — Rivne, within Rivne region.

⏰From 12:00 — in Zhytomyr region

📍 M-06 Kyiv — Chop (to Budapest via the city of Lviv, Mukachevo and Uzhhorod) on the section km 152+480 — km 258+513 only in the direction of Rivne region.

⏰ From 13:15 — in Lviv region

📍M-06 Kyiv — Chop 432+877 — 487+000 in the direction of Rivne region

Read more: Prime Minister Svyrydenko warns of unscheduled power outages due to weather

As of now, the movement of freight transport is being restricted as a preventive measure in Kyiv, Volyn, Lviv and Ternopil regions.

Patrol police crews are focused on ensuring road safety, preventing hazardous situations on the roads, and providing assistance to drivers and pedestrians.

On public roads, road surfaces continue to be treated with anti-icing mixtures and carriageways are being cleared of snow.

"We urge drivers to refrain from long-distance travel unless absolutely necessary due to difficult weather conditions!" the police said in an appeal to road users.

Read more: Kyivavtodor warned of difficult weather conditions: drivers advised to switch to public transport