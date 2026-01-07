Prime Minister Svyrydenko warns of unscheduled power outages due to weather

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said that unscheduled power outages are possible in Ukraine due to worsening weather.

As Censor.NET reports, she wrote about this on social media.

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A cyclone will enter Ukraine via Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions at around 4 a.m. on January 8. Overnight temperatures may drop to -20°C, and daytime temperatures are expected to reach -10°C. Heavy snowfall and frost create a risk of power supply disruptions and also complicate traffic on roads.

Read more: Government has banned power cuts in hospitals, and State Energy Inspection will check for possible violations in Lviv, - Svyrydenko

Preparing critical infrastructure.

Svyrydenko noted that worsening weather conditions place an additional burden on the energy system, which is operating under enemy attacks. The government has adopted decisions to ensure the stable operation of critical infrastructure and minimize the impact of severe weather.

"Power engineers and services are working in extremely difficult conditions to provide people with electricity and heat. We are doing everything possible to keep the impact of the severe weather to a minimum," the prime minister wrote.

Read more: Ukrenergo says one more group may be added to hourly outage schedules due to severe frost

The government instructed:

The Interior Ministry, the State Emergency Service, and the National Police to ensure readiness of snow-clearing equipment, high-mobility vehicles, and mobile heating points to provide rapid assistance on roads.

The Restoration Agency, regional administrations, and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration to prepare fuel reserves and de-icing mixtures for roads and ensure a prompt response to the consequences of severe weather.

Relevant ministries and services to prepare Points of Invincibility in case of disruptions to electricity, heating, gas, or water supply and communications problems.

The Energy Ministry, together with the Ministry of Development and state energy companies, to ensure the stable operation of the power system, readiness of repair crews, and, if necessary, increased electricity generation and gas supplies, including imports from the EU.

Read more: Electricity supply to critical infrastructure in Lviv has been restored, - Mayor Sadovyi

Recommendations for the public.

The prime minister urged citizens to be cautious during the peak of the severe weather, limit travel, and follow updates from local authorities and relevant services.

If possible, people are advised to stay home and use shelters or heating points in case of disruptions to utilities.

Earlier, we reported that in Kyiv, temporary traffic restrictions for heavy trucks are possible from January 6 to 10 due to difficult weather conditions.

Meanwhile, acting head of the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine, Anatolii Zamulko, said on a TV broadcast that emergency power outages due to the weather are unlikely.

Read more: Ukrainian refugees open "Point of Invincibility" for Berlin residents during blackout