Government has banned power cuts in hospitals, and State Energy Inspection will check for possible violations in Lviv, - Svyrydenko
The Ukrainian government has expressly prohibited the disconnection of healthcare facilities during the implementation of power supply restriction schedules.
This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Government decision
This is enshrined in the Cabinet of Ministers' decision on measures to ensure electricity supply during the autumn-winter period of 2025/26.
"The responsible executors, in particular local authorities, are obliged to ensure unconditional compliance with the relevant government decision," she wrote.
Checking the situation in Lviv
Regulatory authorities, including the State Energy Regulatory Commission, will immediately investigate possible violations of the government's decision, particularly in the city of Lviv.
"People's health and lives are not a reason for manipulation and sensational headlines," Svyrydenko concluded.
What preceded this?
- In December, Prime Minister Svyrydenko announced that the government was reviewing the list of critical infrastructure facilities.
- On 7 January, Lviv Mayor Sadovyi said that some hospitals and all municipal electric transport had been cut off from electricity since the night before. This happened because the government changed its approach to determining the criticality of enterprises.
- He later announced that the power supply to critical infrastructure in Lviv had been restored.
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