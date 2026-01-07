Government has banned power cuts in hospitals, and State Energy Inspection will check for possible violations in Lviv, - Svyrydenko

The Ukrainian government has expressly prohibited the disconnection of healthcare facilities during the implementation of power supply restriction schedules.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Government decision

This is enshrined in the Cabinet of Ministers' decision on measures to ensure electricity supply during the autumn-winter period of 2025/26.

"The responsible executors, in particular local authorities, are obliged to ensure unconditional compliance with the relevant government decision," she wrote.

See more: Electricity supply to critical infrastructure in Lviv has been restored, - Mayor Sadovyi

Checking the situation in Lviv

Regulatory authorities, including the State Energy Regulatory Commission, will immediately investigate possible violations of the government's decision, particularly in the city of Lviv.

"People's health and lives are not a reason for manipulation and sensational headlines," Svyrydenko concluded.

Read more: This is nonsense! Some hospitals and all public electric transport in Lviv have been without power since last night due to change in criticality, - Sadovyi

What preceded this?