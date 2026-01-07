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Electricity supply to critical infrastructure in Lviv has been restored, - Mayor Sadovyi

Power supply to critical infrastructure restored in Lviv

After talking with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said that power had been restored to critical infrastructure in the city.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"This morning, I spoke with the Prime Minister, the acting Minister of Energy, and the Minister of Health. As of now, electricity supply to critical infrastructure facilities has been restored.

There is an understanding of the problem both at the city and national levels," the city's leader said.

According to him, the decision to "balance" electricity, effectively equating ventilators with electric kettles, was not the wisest.

"But it is important that the problem has been heard and is already being corrected," Sadovyi concluded.

Power supply to critical infrastructure restored in Lviv

Read: Cold weather may affect power outage schedules, says State Energy Regulatory Commission

What preceded this?

Read also: Svyrydenko responds to petition for additional compensation for military personnel

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Lviv (372) Sadovyi Andrii (58) Svyrydenko Yuliia (221) energy outages (390)
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