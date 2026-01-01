Svyrydenko responds to petition on additional payments for servicemembers

The Ukrainian government is considering introducing new motivational mechanisms for servicemembers, but implementing such initiatives would require significant financial resources.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko’s response to a petition quoted by Interfax-Ukraine.

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Government position

Svyrydenko stressed that the government recognizes the need to improve incentives for military service and that this issue is among its priority tasks.

She recalled that the Ministry of Defence had already introduced a roadmap for implementing a new contract service model with enhanced incentives.

This model provides for higher pay for servicemembers who sign a new contract.

"The government fully supports the need for a fair assessment of the contribution of every Defender of Ukraine to protecting the state. At the same time, implementing your proposals would require attracting significant additional financial resources," Svyrydenko added.

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Next steps

According to the prime minister, the issue of motivating servicemembers will be addressed comprehensively, taking into account the state’s real financial capacity and the priority needs of the security and defense sector.

The government is currently working on legislative regulation of the new model of military service.

It was also reported that teachers’ salaries will be raised by 30% starting in January 2026.

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