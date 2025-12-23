Ministry of Defence updates rehabilitation system for Ukrainian soldiers, - Shmyhal

One of the key priorities of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine remains the comprehensive modernization of the rehabilitation system for Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

What is known?

Shmyhal said that programs for infrastructure upgrades to the hospital network are currently being developed. The cost of modernizing rehabilitation hospitals is estimated at around UAH 8 billion.

"In 2026, we plan to invest more than UAH 700 million from the state budget in the development of military hospitals. This involves completing projects that have already been started, developing project documentation, and launching new construction," the minister said.

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Engaging partners

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine is actively involving international partners in such projects. For over a year now, as part of NATO's comprehensive assistance package, the RENOVATOR project has been implemented, focusing on five key institutions. Thanks to this project, infrastructure is being upgraded, modern equipment is being purchased, and medical personnel are being trained. The project has already accumulated €80 million (out of a total requirement of €200 million).

Ukraine also counts on Canada's active participation in supporting projects aimed at the rehabilitation of military personnel.

"We call on international partners to join the RENOVATOR project or implement other initiatives to develop rehabilitation facilities. Together, we are forming a system that provides dignified support to Ukraine's defenders," the minister added.