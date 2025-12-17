Two National Guard fighters held their position near Pokrovsk for over 160 days. PHOTOS

National Guard soldiers "Tequila" and "Cook" from Varash held their position for over 160 days under constant shelling by the Russian army near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by military unit 3045 of the National Guard, according to Censor.NET.

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The soldiers were on the front line near Pokrovsk

The military unit did not disclose the real names of the soldiers, only their call signs — "Tequila" and "Cook". Three soldiers were stationed at the position — along with "Tequila" and "Cook" there was also "Musician".

They were well camouflaged, which allowed them to remain undetected by the Russians for a long time.

In addition to observation and reconnaissance, the National Guard soldiers provided assistance to their comrades who were evacuated after being wounded. The National Guard reported that the wounded and exhausted soldiers had to be transported at the risk of their own lives — under Russian shelling and under the surveillance of enemy drones.

Watch more: Dozens of dead Russian assault troops scattered in Chasiv Yar: combat work of 24th Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO

National Guard fighters "Tequila" and "Cook"

Photo: Military Unit 3045 of the National Guard of Ukraine

Defending positions under fire

The Russians eventually discovered the position and began attacking with drones and artillery. Russian infantry also joined the assault. In one of the battles, "Musician" was wounded and evacuated, while "Cook" and "Tequila" were left alone with no way to retreat, the military said.

The National Guard reports that the soldiers had to take turns constantly: while one was on watch, the other rested or prepared food. They took water from the nearest source and moved only at dusk. The soldiers also made the sign of the cross and prayed.

Watch more: Dozens of dead Russian assault troops scattered in Chasiv Yar: combat work of 24th Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO

Military Unit 3045 of the National Guard of Ukraine

National Guard soldiers "Tequila" and "Cook" Photo: Military Unit 3045 of the National Guard of Ukraine

"The hardest thing is mortar fire, when the shelter is being destroyed right above your head. We survived thanks to discipline and strict adherence to orders. The most important things at the front are water, ammunition, medicine and the support of your comrades. When you treat each other like brothers, you can endure a lot," emphasised "Povar".

According to him, thoughts of his family, responsibility for his comrade, and the realisation that one day his children would ask what he did during the war helped him hold on for almost six months.

The soldiers kept in touch with their families via the commander's radio, which he held to his mobile phone during calls.

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Rotation of fighters and recovery

As the military unit added, the situation recently allowed for a rotation.

Under enemy fire, their comrades broke through and replaced the unbreakable defenders. Tired but undefeated, they returned to their own.

Now "Tequila" and "Povar" are recovering their strength and preparing to pass on their combat experience to their comrades.



