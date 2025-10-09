Soldiers released from Russian captivity will receive 50,000 hryvnia during rehabilitation

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill providing for a monthly payment of 50,000 hryvnias to military personnel who have returned from Russian captivity during their rehabilitation.

This was reported by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

The bill was voted for by 244 MPs. It stipulates that military personnel who require long-term inpatient treatment (more than 30 days) after their release from captivity will receive a monthly payment during the first three months of treatment.

The bill also regulates the procedure for issuing certificates of injuries or illnesses sustained during captivity in order to avoid bureaucratic obstacles and inconsistent interpretation of the rules.

Honcharenko noted that currently such payments are only provided for military personnel with injuries resulting from combat operations: wounds, concussions or disabilities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel