This is nonsense! Some hospitals and all public electric transport in Lviv have been without power since last night due to change in criticality, - Sadovyi

Starting tonight, some hospitals and all public transport in Lviv have been cut off from electricity.

This happened because the government changed its approach to determining the criticality of enterprises.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovyi, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

"This means that ventilators, trams, and trolleybuses must now operate according to power cut schedules. This is nonsense!

I don't understand who came up with the idea of including hospitals and electric transport in the regular power cut groups. But starting tonight, the city is forced to operate according to a new schedule," he said.

See more: Scheme of illegal appropriation of electricity worth over 168 million hryvnias has been exposed. PHOTOS

Further actions

Sadovyi also noted that he has been trying to contact members of the Cabinet of Ministers since early this morning to immediately correct this mistake.

"We are currently urgently planning alternative measures to strengthen the operation of electric transport on the routes," he added.

Read more: Ukrainian refugees open "Point of Invincibility" for Berlin residents during blackout