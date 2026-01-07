This is nonsense! Some hospitals and all public electric transport in Lviv have been without power since last night due to change in criticality, - Sadovyi
Starting tonight, some hospitals and all public transport in Lviv have been cut off from electricity.
This happened because the government changed its approach to determining the criticality of enterprises.
This was reported by the mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovyi, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"This means that ventilators, trams, and trolleybuses must now operate according to power cut schedules. This is nonsense!
I don't understand who came up with the idea of including hospitals and electric transport in the regular power cut groups. But starting tonight, the city is forced to operate according to a new schedule," he said.
Further actions
Sadovyi also noted that he has been trying to contact members of the Cabinet of Ministers since early this morning to immediately correct this mistake.
"We are currently urgently planning alternative measures to strengthen the operation of electric transport on the routes," he added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password