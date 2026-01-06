Ukrainian refugees open "Point of Invincibility" for Berlin residents during blackout

Ukrainian refugees living in Berlin opened a "Point of Invincibility" for local residents, where people can warm up, charge their devices, and drink hot tea during a prolonged blackout.

Radio Svoboda reported this, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The initiative was launched by Ukrainian woman Oksana Orel, who represents the Ukrainian community on the deputy committee on migration and integration at Berlin’s district council. She moved to Germany with her daughter after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In Berlin, Orel and other Ukrainian refugees founded the Ukrainian-German center AdlerA e.V., which helps displaced people adapt in Germany. After the power outage on January 3, the center was turned into a "Point of Invincibility" for local residents. There, people can warm up, charge their phones, drink hot tea, and cook food.

Watch more: Berlin residents learn to survive in blackout conditions after sabotage: "You begin to understand how Ukrainians feel. I’m about to cry". VIDEO

According to Orel, the first to use the point were families of children who attend the organization, both Ukrainian and German. They brought their children to classes, warmed up inside, and charged their devices.

The center’s building is located in an area without electricity, but it is connected to a different power line. According to Orel, the "Point of Invincibility" was opened not only as a gesture of gratitude to Germans for supporting Ukraine and refugees, but also to share Ukraine’s experience of living through power outages.

Read more: Power engineers begin reconnecting grid in Vyshhorod community

Background

On January 3, several tens of thousands of households in southwestern Berlin were left without electricity due to arson of a cable bridge. Some buildings also risk being left without heating, as the blackout affected the district heating system. The outages occurred with air temperatures around 0°C, and heavy snowfall was recorded in some areas.

Read more: DTEK on power situation in Kyiv region: emergency power outages in Boryspil and Brovary districts