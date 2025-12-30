Power engineers begin reconnecting grid in Vyshhorod community

In the Vyshhorod community in the Kyiv region, a phased restoration of power supply is beginning after an enemy strike that left some residents without electricity for a fourth day.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated by Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksii Momot.

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Power restoration

Residents are being asked to switch off all electrical appliances, especially power-hungry ones and turn them on gradually to avoid accidents as voltage is restored.

"If underground cables start failing, there may be no electricity until 2027. Let’s take this seriously," Momot stressed.

The start of restoration was initially planned for 4:00 pm, but it was moved to 7:00 p.m. The work is being carried out in stages, taking into account the technical condition of the networks.

Read more: DTEK on power situation in Kyiv region: emergency power outages in Boryspil and Brovary districts

Background

On the night of December 27, the enemy used missiles and dozens (up to around 500) drones, including attack UAVs as well as cruise and ballistic missiles. The main targets were energy and civilian infrastructure in the capital and other regions.

Powerful explosions rocked Kyiv and the region overnight, and fires broke out. Air defense systems were in action throughout the night. The strike damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, causing problems with electricity and heating.

According to the latest reports, one person was killed and 30 others were injured in Kyiv, including two children.

Across the region, damage was reported at about a dozen civilian sites.

Read more: Power outage schedules temporarily canceled in five western regions of Ukraine – regional power distribution companies