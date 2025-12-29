DTEK on power situation in Kyiv region: emergency power outages in Boryspil and Brovary districts

Energy workers are currently continuing to handle the aftermath of Saturday’s massive attack in the Kyiv region around the clock.

Censor.NET reports this, citing DTEK’s press center.

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Situation in the power system

The company provided details on how the region’s power system is operating.

Vyshhorod district: more than 9,000 families remain without power. Restoration work has been ongoing for the third day, but it needs a bit more time.

Boryspil and Brovary districts: emergency outages are ongoing.

Other districts of the region: outage schedules are in effect.

"We thank Kyiv region residents for their resilience, understanding, and support," DTEK emphasized.

As a reminder, emergency outages are still in place on Kyiv’s left bank, and it is not possible to return to scheduled outages.

See more: Attack on Kyiv region: enemy targeted critical infrastructure and residential buildings. Woman died (updated)

Background

Earlier, the Energy Ministry said it would take two months to restore the power system, provided Russian attacks stop.

As reported, Russia’s latest attack caused significant damage to the Kyiv region’s energy infrastructure. Emergency outages are still in place in some areas.

Forty-five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region remain without water, gas, and heating.

In addition, Russia again attacked the Kherson thermal power plant, injuring one of the employees.

Read more: Emergency power cuts continue on left bank of Kyiv, with no possibility of returning to schedules, - DTEK