Emergency power cuts continue on left bank of Kyiv, with no possibility of returning to schedules, - DTEK

Emergency power cuts are still ongoing on the left bank of Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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"Unfortunately, the situation with electricity does not allow us to return to the power cut schedules on the left bank of the capital.

Energy companies are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the massive attack as soon as possible. We thank the residents of Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts for their understanding and support," the statement said.

Read more: 748,000 families in Kyiv have power back after massive attack - DTEK

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that it would take two months to restore the power grid, provided that the Russian Federation ceased its attacks.

As reported, the latest attack by the Russian Federation caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region. Emergency power cuts are still in place in some areas.

Forty-five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region remain without water, gas and heating.

In addition, the Russian Federation once again attacked the Kherson TPP, injuring one of the employees.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, over 20 wounded, more than 10 buildings damaged, - Klymenko. PHOTOS