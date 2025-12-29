It will take two months to restore power grid, provided that Russia stops its attacks, - Ministry of Energy

Provided that Russia completely stops its attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities, it will take approximately two months for the power grid to stabilize and operate without blackouts.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

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The main condition is the absence of new attacks

We recently made some calculations. If the attacks stopped now, it would take two months to restore the power grid," he said.

Strikes on energy sector

According to Nekrasov, Russians damaged 8,000 MW of generation capacity over three months in the autumn. By December, about half of this capacity had been restored, but the attacks continue.

Read more: Coordinated attacks on Kyiv TPPs: agent of Russian and Belarusian special services detained, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"Russia is attacking not only power plants, but also power grids, substations and gas production infrastructure. As of 26 December, there had been nine massive strikes, every 10-15 days," said the acting minister.

By the end of December, more than 2,000 strikes on power grids and about 440 strikes on power facilities had been recorded. The Russians put out of action an average of 60 transformers per month.

What preceded it?

As reported, the latest attack by the Russian Federation caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region. Emergency power cuts are still in place in some areas.

Forty-five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region remain without water, gas and heating.

In addition, the Russian Federation once again attacked the Kherson TPP, injuring one of the employees.

Read more: Russia caused significant damage to energy infrastructure, attacks continued at night, - Ministry of Energy