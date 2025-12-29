Adjusted attacks on Kyiv TPPs: agent of Russian and Belarusian special services detained, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An agent who worked for both the Russian and Belarusian special services was detained in Kyiv. At the request of the Belarusian Border Committee, he spied on the locations of the Defence Forces, and, following instructions from russia, adjusted Russian attacks on energy facilities in the capital region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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He monitored the TPP from the window of his own apartment

According to the report, based on information from this agent, the occupiers hoped to disable key power-generating enterprises that heat most of Kyiv's housing stock and social infrastructure.

It has been documented how the agent initially observed the perimeter of one of the capital's TPPs from the window of his own apartment. He then conducted reconnaissance near this facility to determine its technical condition after recent enemy shelling of the capital.

Read more: Russia caused significant damage to energy infrastructure, attacks continued at night, - Ministry of Energy

The suspect sent the information he gathered to enemy special services for further shelling of the capital's TPP.

According to the SSU, if he completed his tasks, he expected to be "evacuated" from Ukraine. To this end, he prepared a tactical backpack with essential items, which he planned to use when illegally crossing the border.

However, SSU officers uncovered the perpetrator's intentions in advance and detained him at his place of residence in Kyiv. At the same time, measures were taken to secure the locations of potential "targets".

What is known about the agent

It has been established that the detainee is a local handyman who was recruited by Russian and Belarusian special services through Telegram channels, where he posted pro-Kremlin comments.

Read more: Kherson TPP suspended due to Russian strikes

Facing life imprisonment

Currently, Security Service investigators have notified him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.