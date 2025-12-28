Russia caused significant damage to energy infrastructure, attacks continued at night, - Ministry of Energy

On the night of December 28, the enemy continued its attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in several regions of Ukraine. Repair crews are working to restore damaged equipment to operation as quickly as possible.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

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Restoration of power supply

As noted, in Kyiv, electricity supply is gradually being restored to consumers who were left without power due to enemy shelling. The right bank of the city has already returned to the power outage schedule, while emergency power outages continue on the left bank.

In the Kyiv region, more than 19,000 consumers are still without power. Emergency power cuts are also in effect there at this time.

Due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, more than 20,000 subscribers in the Chernihiv region are left without electricity.

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In other regions, hourly power cuts and power restriction schedules are applied to industrial consumers and businesses.

Extent of damage

"Unfortunately, Russia has caused significant damage to the region's energy infrastructure. Energy companies are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the shelling as quickly as possible. Work is continuing around the clock," the statement said.

Current power outage schedules and operational information are posted exclusively on the official websites of regional distribution system operators.