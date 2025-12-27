Russian attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, over 20 wounded, more than 10 buildings damaged, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

As a result of another Russian attack, hits on civilian infrastructure have been recorded. In Kyiv, more than 10 residential buildings in different parts of the city have been damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Elimination of the consequences of the attack

Rescuers are quickly extinguishing fires and clearing debris. The police and the State Emergency Service evacuated 68 people from a geriatric nursing home in the Darnytskyi district.

"There is information about a possible person trapped under the rubble in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv - search operations are ongoing," he said.

There are casualties and injuries in Kyiv

As of now, there is one known fatality and more than 20 injured people in the capital.

About a dozen civilian objects have been damaged in the region. One person has died in Bila Tserkva.

"All MIA services are working in enhanced mode. In locations where residential buildings have suffered the most damage, the State Emergency Service is deploying mobile heating modules.

The danger remains in a number of regions of the country. Do not leave your shelters until the all-clear is given," the statement said.

See also: Residential building hit in Shevchenkivskyi district: 4-5 floors destroyed, residents evacuated (updated)

Consequences



















Read: Attack on Kyiv region: the enemy deliberately targeted critical infrastructure and residential buildings. One woman killed (updated)

What preceded it?

Earlier, there were reports of a night-time missile attack on Kyiv. Fires and falling debris were reported, with eight people injured. It was also noted that a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district and a depot in the Dniprovskyi district were hit, and a service station was on fire. Currently, a third of Kyiv is without heat, and there are emergency power cuts on the left bank.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russia is currently carrying out a massive attack on the energy sector: there are power outages in Kyiv and two regions. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia launched 40 missiles and 500 drones, with Kyiv as the main target.

See also on Censor.NET: An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO