Russian attack on Kyiv: residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district was hit

In Kyiv, there was likely another strike by an enemy drone on a residential building.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Hits in the Shevchenkivskyi district

"Medical personnel called to the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Preliminary reports indicate a residential building has been hit. The team has been dispatched," Klitschko said at 11:08 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

See more: Nighttime missile attack on Kyiv: fires and falling debris, 28 injured, including two children (updated). PHOTOS

What preceded it?

Earlier, there were reports of a nighttime missile attack on Kyiv. Fires and falling debris were reported, with eight people injured. It was also noted that there was a hit on a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district and a depot in the Dniprovskyi district, and a service station is on fire. Currently, a third of Kyiv is without heat, and there are emergency power outages on the left bank.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russia is currently carrying out a massive attack on the energy sector: there are power outages in Kyiv and two regions. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia fired 40 missiles and 500 drones, with Kyiv as the main target.

See also on Censor.NET: Enemy drone hits high-rise building in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO