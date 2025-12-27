Attack on Kyiv region: enemy targeted critical infrastructure and residential buildings. Woman died (updated)

Russia attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv region. A truck driver from the Ivano-Frankivsk region was wounded, and houses, enterprises, and cars were damaged in several areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the RMA, Mykola Kalashnik.

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"The terrorist country continues to wage war on the civilian population. The enemy is deliberately attacking critical infrastructure and people's homes.

The victims and the deceased

Unfortunately, there is one casualty. A resident of the Ivano-Frankivsk region was driving a truck during the attack and suffered shrapnel wounds to his back. He was hospitalized at a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided," the statement said.

Later, Kalashnik reported on the casualties and injuries resulting from the attack.

"A woman born in 1978 was killed in the Bilotserkivsky district as a result of an enemy attack," the statement said.

The number of victims has also increased. In the Vyshgorod district, five people suffered acute stress reactions as a result of a fire in a private house—three women, a man, and a child born in 2017. They were provided with medical assistance on site.

Read more: Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv region with drones and missiles: three people were wounded, and movement of number of trains was changed

Damage in areas of the region

In Vyshgorod, windows in a high-rise building were damaged.

In the Boryspil district, production facilities and two vehicles were damaged.

A fire broke out at a construction site in the Buchansky district.

In the Obukhiv district, the premises of a municipal enterprise in one of the communities were damaged.

"The alert continues. I ask everyone to remain in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," Kalashnik said.