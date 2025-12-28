Power restored to 748,000 families in Kyiv after massive attack - DTEK

In Kyiv, power has been restored to 748,000 households that were left without electricity as a result of a massive Russian attack on December 27. Energy companies managed to restore power to critical infrastructure and all homes in the capital, but the situation on the left bank remains more complicated.

According to Censor.NET, DTEK announced this in Telegram.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"We managed to restore critical infrastructure and all homes in the capital after yesterday's attack. At one point, the number of families in Kyiv left without electricity due to the shelling reached almost 750,000," the company wrote.

Left bank of Kiev

"The situation on the left bank of the capital remains more complicated. Due to the overload of damaged networks, emergency power cuts continue to be used here," the statement said.

See more: Russia launched 40 missiles and 500 drones, with Kyiv as main target, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Right bank of Kiev

The right bank of Kyiv has returned to power cut schedules.

"We sincerely thank the residents of Kyiv for their patience, understanding, and strong support. The lights are still on!" added DTEK.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, over 20 wounded, more than 10 buildings damaged, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

What preceded it?