Power restored to 748,000 families in Kyiv after massive attack - DTEK
In Kyiv, power has been restored to 748,000 households that were left without electricity as a result of a massive Russian attack on December 27. Energy companies managed to restore power to critical infrastructure and all homes in the capital, but the situation on the left bank remains more complicated.
According to Censor.NET, DTEK announced this in Telegram.
"We managed to restore critical infrastructure and all homes in the capital after yesterday's attack. At one point, the number of families in Kyiv left without electricity due to the shelling reached almost 750,000," the company wrote.
Left bank of Kiev
"The situation on the left bank of the capital remains more complicated. Due to the overload of damaged networks, emergency power cuts continue to be used here," the statement said.
Right bank of Kiev
The right bank of Kyiv has returned to power cut schedules.
"We sincerely thank the residents of Kyiv for their patience, understanding, and strong support. The lights are still on!" added DTEK.
What preceded it?
- У ніч на 27 грудня ворог застосував ракети та десятки (до ~500) дронів, включно з ударними БпЛА та крилатими й балістичними ракетами.
- On the night of December 27, the enemy used missiles and dozens (up to ~500) of drones, including strike UAVs and cruise and ballistic missiles. The main targets were the energy and civilian infrastructure of the capital and other regions.
- During the night, powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv and the surrounding region, and fires broke out. Air defense systems were in operation throughout the night. The shelling damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, causing problems with electricity and heating.
- According to the latest information, one person is known to have died and 30 have been injured in Kyiv, including two children.
- About a dozen civilian objects have been damaged in the region.
- The main targets were energy and civil infrastructure in the capital and other regions.
- During the night, powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv and the surrounding region, and fires broke out. Air defense systems were in operation throughout the night. The shelling damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, causing problems with electricity and heating.
- According to the latest data, one person is known to have died and 30 have been injured in Kyiv, including two children.
- About a dozen civilian objects have been damaged in the region.
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