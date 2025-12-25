Power outage schedules temporarily canceled in five western regions of Ukraine – regional power distribution companies

In a number of western regions of Ukraine, emergency and hourly power outage schedules have been temporarily suspended.

This was reported by regional distribution system operators, Censor.NET reports, citing Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

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Power is promised to remain on at least until the end of the current day. The change applies to Lviv, Ternopil, Volyn, Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

The regional power companies said the restrictions had previously been introduced due to damage to energy infrastructure from Russia’s massive missile and drone attacks.

At the same time, energy workers stress that the situation in Ukraine’s integrated power system remains unstable. If conditions worsen or there are new strikes on energy facilities, outage schedules may be reinstated.

Read more: Power outage schedules to be in effect across Ukraine on December 25