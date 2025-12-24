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Power outage schedules to be in effect across Ukraine on December 25
On Thursday, December 25, power outage schedules will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason is the aftermath of massive Russian missile attacks on energy facilities.
Ukrenergo reported this, Censor.NET writes.
Power outage schedule
- The company said hourly outage schedules will be in effect for household customers from 00:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.. At the same time, from midnight through the end of the day, power consumption limits will apply for industrial customers.
Ukrenergo said the situation in the power system may change.
"Check the time and scope of outages for your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company," energy workers urged.
Background
- As a reminder, on December 24, hourly power outage schedules were in effect across Ukraine for households, as well as power consumption limits for industrial customers.
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