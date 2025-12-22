Power outage schedules to be in effect in most regions on Tuesday – Ukrenergo
On Tuesday, December 23, most regions of Ukraine will apply hourly power outage schedules for household customers, as well as power restrictions for industrial enterprises.
NPC Ukrenergo reported this, Censor.NET says.
The energy company explained that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the aftermath of Russian missile-and-drone attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. The damage complicates the stable operation of the power system and forces operators to apply emergency and scheduled balancing measures.
Ukrenergo also warned that the situation in the power system remains dynamic and may change during the day.
The company recommends checking the timing and scope of outages for specific regions on the official websites and pages of the regional oblenergos (regional power distribution companies -ed.)
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password