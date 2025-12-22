Svyrydenko: Up to 1 GW of freed-up energy resources will be redirected to meet needs of population

As a result of reviewing the list of critical infrastructure facilities, it was possible to free up energy resources.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Resources have been freed up

"Today, the government has set a task for all those involved, without exception, to ensure that by 24 December, the decision to redirect the freed-up energy resources (up to 1 GW) obtained as a result of revising the list of critical infrastructure facilities for the needs of the population is unconditionally implemented," said the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Svyrydenko noted that this is one of the steps that will help balance the energy system and reduce the number of power outages for people.

Read more: Ukraine to reduce duration of power outage schedules, - Svyrydenko

Other ways to improve the electricity situation

"We are also working in other areas, in particular increasing electricity imports, restoring generation facilities damaged by enemy attacks, and increasing individual generation," the prime minister said.

What preceded this

Earlier, Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine plans to reduce the duration of power cuts for domestic and industrial consumers by revising the list of critical infrastructure facilities.

Read more: In case of frost, severe restrictions on electricity supply are possible: where situation to be most difficult