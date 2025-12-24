Over 50% of generation capacity damaged: Ukrainians without power up to 20 hours day – DTEK

This winter is the toughest for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. In a number of regions, people are without electricity for 15–20 hours a day.

DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said this, Bloomberg reported, according to Censor.NET.

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He said that since September this year, the enemy has attacked DTEK power plants more than six times, and more than 50% of the company’s generating capacity has been damaged or destroyed. Russians are striking not only at electricity generation and transmission, but also at gas infrastructure and coal production.

Equipment shortage

Timchenko stressed that the main problem right now is a lack of equipment: transformers, generators, and turbines and there is no time to start producing them this winter. To address the situation, DTEK teams are traveling across Europe in search of used equipment for thermal power plants.

The CEO summed up that Ukrainian power engineers currently need three things: effective air defense, used equipment for repairs, and funding to purchase it.

Read more: Estonia to allocate €2 million to support Ukraine’s energy sector