Estonia to allocate €2 million to support Ukraine’s energy sector
The Estonian Ministry of Climate will provide €2 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to help rebuild energy infrastructure after Russian attacks.
This is reported by ERR, as relayed by Censor.NET.
What is known?
The ministry noted that covering peak consumption in Ukraine during the winter period is impossible without international assistance.
Estonia's support for Ukraine is consistent and long-term. Ukraine's energy sector today is not just an economic sector, but a matter of survival.
Every restored substation and every working generator means a warm home, a functioning hospital, and a functioning society," they emphasized.
The allocated funds will help cover the urgent needs of Ukrainian energy companies, in particular the purchase of spare parts, generators, and fuel, as well as emergency repair work.
Previously, Estonia donated €620,000 to the Energy Fund of Ukraine through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: €50,000 in 2023, €420,000 in 2024, and €150,000 in October this year. In total, various countries have donated €1.44 billion to the fund.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia had launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and was launching massive drone attacks on Ukraine.
- Due to enemy attacks in a number of regions, emergency power cuts have been implemented.
- It was also reported that the enemy attacked the Rivne region, damaging an apartment building.
- In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region, injuring five people, killing one child, and damaging homes and businesses.
- In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in an attack by the Russian Federation, and two districts of the region were damaged.
- There is damage and power outages in the Odesa region due to the Russian Federation's attack.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.
- An attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv was also recorded. Four people were injured, including a child, and a house was damaged.
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