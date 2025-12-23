Estonia to allocate €2 million to support Ukraine’s energy sector

The Estonian Ministry of Climate will provide €2 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to help rebuild energy infrastructure after Russian attacks.

This is reported by ERR, as relayed by Censor.NET.

What is known?

The ministry noted that covering peak consumption in Ukraine during the winter period is impossible without international assistance.

Estonia's support for Ukraine is consistent and long-term. Ukraine's energy sector today is not just an economic sector, but a matter of survival.

Every restored substation and every working generator means a warm home, a functioning hospital, and a functioning society," they emphasized.

The allocated funds will help cover the urgent needs of Ukrainian energy companies, in particular the purchase of spare parts, generators, and fuel, as well as emergency repair work.

Previously, Estonia donated €620,000 to the Energy Fund of Ukraine through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: €50,000 in 2023, €420,000 in 2024, and €150,000 in October this year. In total, various countries have donated €1.44 billion to the fund.

Read more: Tusk: EU decision on funding for Ukraine strengthens its negotiating position

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