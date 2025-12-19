Tusk: EU decision on funding for Ukraine strengthens its negotiating position

The European Union’s decision on financial aid to Ukraine will strengthen Kyiv’s position in talks with Russia.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this during a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrinform reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine has a stronger hand with Europe

According to Tusk, with Europe, Ukraine "holds stronger cards."

"The aggressor must pay for everything, for all the losses and destruction. That is why, as you know, we have frozen Russian assets for the long term. I am convinced that your position vis-a-vis Russia has now improved significantly. You have a strong advantage," the Polish prime minister said.

Addressing Zelenskyy, Tusk noted that he knows the president does not play cards, "but with Europe, there is no doubt, he holds much stronger cards."

He added that the outcome of the talks in Brussels could have been better, but he was satisfied that "at least what was promised was delivered."

Tusk also stressed that it is absolutely clear to him that "Ukraine’s fight is a shared fight for Europe, for Poland, for Ukraine."

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Background

It was reported earlier that European Union leaders on Thursday, Dec. 18, failed to reach agreement on using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

According to Deutsche Welle, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Bulgaria, Malta and the Czech Republic opposed the proposed mechanism.

The EU later approved €90 billion in assistance for Ukraine in 2026-27 to support the country’s economy, defense and stability.

Read more: Ukraine, together with European partners, launches new round of talks in US – Umerov