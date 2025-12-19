EU approves €90 billion in aid for Ukraine

The EU has decided to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in 2026–2027 to support the country's economy, defence and stability.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by European Council President António Costa on X social network.

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"We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved. We committed, we delivered," Costa wrote.

Clear signal to Putin

According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, this will be an interest-free loan.

"This sends a clear signal from Europe to Putin: This war will not be worth it. We will keep Russian assets frozen until Russia has compensated Ukraine," Merz wrote Х social network.

He added that Ukraine would repay this loan only after Russia had paid reparations.

Read more: EU will not leave summit without decision on money for Ukraine, - Costa

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that on Thursday, 18 December, European Union leaders failed to reach an agreement on using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

According to DW, Belgium, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Bulgaria, Malta and the Czech Republic opposed the proposed mechanism.

Read more: Macron on "reparations loan": We must allow Ukraine to continue its resistance