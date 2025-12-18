Macron on "reparations loan": We must allow Ukraine to continue its resistance

French President Emmanuel Macron hopes that the European Union will decide to grant Ukraine a reparations loan using frozen Russian assets.

He made this statement after arriving at the EU summit in Brussels, according to Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

He considers the European Council meeting to be "extremely important," because Europe must show that it can continue to "protect its territory, its citizens, its security, its economy, and its agriculture."

He emphasized that the decision to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine is important in order to finance the military efforts of Ukrainians.

Read more: Either money for Ukraine today, or blood for Europe tomorrow, - Tusk

"This is a decision we have to make. The European Commission has proposed several options, and important discussions have begun on how to use these frozen Russian assets," said the French leader.

Macron believes that the EU must unite and find a common position.

"We must give Ukraine visibility, we must allow it to continue its resistance, and we must be there to support it in building a just and lasting peace. And so, while we support, finance, and provide this visibility, we continue our discussions," Macron concluded.

Read more: Europe must rely on itself - moment of strategic independence has come - von der Leyen

Russian assets to help Ukraine