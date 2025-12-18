Either money for Ukraine today, or blood for Europe tomorrow, - Tusk

Ahead of the European Council summit, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on EU leaders to take responsibility and immediately adopt a decision on financing Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"We now have a simple choice: either money today or blood tomorrow. I am not talking about Ukraine, I am talking about Europe. I believe that all European leaders must finally take responsibility," Tusk stressed.

Russian assets to help Ukraine

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed using frozen Russian assets as collateral for providing Ukraine with "reparation loans". Formally, Russian assets subject to sanctions will not be confiscated, but Ukraine will repay such loans only after Russia pays reparations.

According to various estimates, the European Union's "reparations loan" to Ukraine, secured by Russian assets, could amount to €130-140 billion. Its final size will be determined after the International Monetary Fund assesses Ukraine's financing needs in 2026 and 2027.

In total, Euroclear currently holds more than €175 billion in cash from frozen Russian assets, which could be used to secure a new loan. But before the EU agrees to grant a reparations loan, it will want to repay the G7 loan to Ukraine of €45 billion ($50 billion) agreed last year, which was to be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

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