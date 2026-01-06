Berlin residents learn to survive in blackout conditions after sabotage: "You begin to understand how Ukrainians feel. I’m about to cry". VIDEO
About 50,000 homes, businesses and hospitals in Berlin were left without electricity in the midst of January's cold spell, and the system will not be repaired until 8 January.
According to Censor.NET, on the morning of 3 January, an act of sabotage took place in south-western Berlin - arson on a cable bridge over the Teltow Canal near the Lichterfelde power station. Responsibility for this was claimed by the radical left-wing extremist group Vulkan. Its representatives reported a "targeted strike on a fossil fuel facility."
The fire at the facility was quickly extinguished, but the fire damaged high-voltage cables, resulting in serious power outages in the city. The situation is exacerbated by freezing temperatures.
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