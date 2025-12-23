Ukrainian man extradited from Switzerland has been arrested in Germany in connection with sabotage on railway, - Welt

In Germany, a Ukrainian citizen who was extradited from Switzerland and accused of planning sabotage on the railway on behalf of Russia was taken into custody.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Welt.

According to the investigation, the defendant, together with two accomplices, allegedly agreed to carry out orders from several individuals, presumably linked to Russia, to commit arson and explosions in the field of freight rail transport in Germany.

Details of the diagram

According to the case file, the suspects were supposed to send parcels from Germany to Ukraine containing explosive or incendiary devices. It was assumed that they would ignite during transportation.

At the end of March, one of the accomplices sent two test parcels to Cologne, which contained GPS trackers, among other things. According to the investigation, the order for these actions was given by a man who was later taken to Karlsruhe.

Read more: 200 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers on Zetros chassis: Ukraine signs €750 million contract with Germany

Arrest of suspects

The Attorney General arrested the suspect in mid-May in the Swiss canton of Thurgau. On Tuesday, seven months after his arrest, he was extradited to Germany.

Two other accomplices were arrested in May in Cologne and Konstanz. They have already appeared before an investigating judge at the German Federal Court and are currently in custody.