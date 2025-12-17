200 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers on Zetros chassis: Ukraine signs €750 million contract with Germany
Ukraine is strengthening its defense cooperation with Germany. A number of new important agreements worth over €1.2 billion have been signed with German partners.
This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.
What agreements are we talking about?
In particular, as noted, agreements have been signed on:
- Long-term supply of spare parts for our Patriot systems. This will enable faster repair, modernization, and restoration of existing complexes.
- Purchase of Ukrainian UAVs worth €200 million. The supply of Ukrainian drones is a top priority in order to halt the enemy's advance and increase enemy losses.
- The largest artillery project for the production of 200 Bohdana self-propelled guns on the new Zetros chassis, with a total cost of €750 million, to increase Ukraine's artillery capabilities.
- Joint production of Ukrainian UAVs "Lensa" in cooperation between the Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics and the German company Quantum Systems within the framework of Build with Ukraine. These UAVs will enable the scaling of tactical reconnaissance.
- Contracts have been signed for the uninterrupted supply of the latest electronic warfare equipment at the tactical level.
The total value of the agreements signed exceeds €1.2 billion.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Germany had transferred two Patriot systems and a ninth IRIS-T system to Ukraine.
- We would like to remind you that on November 2, it was reported that Ukraine's air defense had been strengthened with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany.
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