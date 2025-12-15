Ukraine is preparing to open arms export office in Berlin, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations to launch one of the first foreign offices in Berlin, which will deal with the export of Ukrainian weapons and joint production projects with Germany.
The head of state said this during his speech at the closing of the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin, according to Censor.NET.
Office opening
"We are doing our utmost to ensure that our defense technologies stay ahead of the curve and deliver practical results for our soldiers on the battlefield. And it is in Berlin that we are preparing one of the first offices that will deal with the export of weapons and joint production projects with Germany," Zelenskyy said.
- The president noted that "Germany is one of our largest trading partners in Europe, and will remain so in the future."
- "And this is one of the key tasks of our government—to attract more companies and more contracts with Germany," Zelenskyy said.
Joint defense production
The head of state also stated that during the war, Ukraine is not only asking for help, but also offering joint defense production.
"It is very important that Ukraine, at a time of war, not only asks for help and support, but also offers joint projects, joint production, and joint results that can strengthen both us and you," Zelenskyy said.
More about arms exports
- It should be recalled that after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, Ukraine banned the export of military goods in an effort to provide the army with everything it needed. However, in 2024, Ukraine allowed for the possibility of lifting this ban.
- In the summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian weapons could be exported in a controlled manner in the form of production lines abroad.
- In November, the head of state announced that Ukraine would open two representative offices for arms exports — in Berlin and Copenhagen — and was preparing an agreement on the sale of US drones, known as the Drone Deal.
- Zelenskyy instructed to achieve a figure of over 50% of Ukrainian-made weapons in the defense of our state.
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