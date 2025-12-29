Scheme of illegal appropriation of electricity worth over 168 million hryvnias has been exposed. PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, three participants in a scheme to obtain electricity without actually paying for it have been notified of suspicion.

According to the investigation, these actions caused damage to PJSC "NPC "Ukrenergo" in the amount of 168 million hryvnias, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the investigation

The director of a commercial enterprise and the former director of an electricity supplier are accused of embezzling funds from PJSC "NPC "Ukrenergo".

A responsible official of PJSC "NPC "Ukrenergo" is charged with abuse of office for the purpose of obtaining unlawful benefits for another legal entity.

According to the investigation, the official deliberately failed to apply the measures provided for by law to the electricity supplier.

The investigation established that officials of the industrial enterprise initiated the conclusion of an electricity supply contract with a controlled supplier, while in fact having no intention of paying for the consumed volumes.

At the same time, according to the investigation, the electricity supplier did not purchase electricity in the established manner, but received it due to imbalances formed by the transmission system operator. Mandatory payments for imbalances were not made.

An official of PJSC "NPC "Ukrenergo", holding a managerial position and having the authority to administer settlements on the electricity market, deliberately failed to take the response measures provided for by law.

As a result, according to the investigation, more than 82,000 MWh of electricity, with a total value of over UAH 168 million, was unreasonably released, causing material damage to PJSC "NPC "Ukrenergo" and leading to serious consequences.

During searches of the suspects' residences, draft notes and documents of evidentiary value were seized.





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